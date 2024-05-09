Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.80. 1,688,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

