Fosun International Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.2% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177,879. The company has a market capitalization of $734.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

