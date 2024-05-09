Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 162,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:NXE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 3,495,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,163. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

