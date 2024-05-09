Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 196.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $515,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,340 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

