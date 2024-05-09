Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $754,000 in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denison Mines by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,434 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,414,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DNN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 6,102,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,149,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

