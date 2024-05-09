Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $853,000 in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of enCore Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

enCore Energy Price Performance

EU traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 164,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,197. The stock has a market cap of $888.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. enCore Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.