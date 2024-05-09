Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,249 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

