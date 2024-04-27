Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Short Interest Update

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 871,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

VANI stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Vivani Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

