Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $62,831.42

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,237.21 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,831.42 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00746993 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00049128 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00103253 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,690,881 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
