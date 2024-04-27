Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $435.49 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.