Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383,102. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

