Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,223,416 shares of company stock worth $597,392,856. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $473.34. 2,697,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,044,432. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.80 and its 200 day moving average is $412.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

