IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.15 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.94. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

