Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.94.

Shares of IVN opened at C$20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.71.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5149972 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. 50.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

