Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,279,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,164,160. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $321.32 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

