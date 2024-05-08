WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 726,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $150,009. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

