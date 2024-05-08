Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) vs. British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Financial Contrast

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -7.14% -32.56% -9.47% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ispire Technology and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A British American Tobacco 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and British American Tobacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 2.92 -$6.10 million ($0.19) -31.58 British American Tobacco $33.94 billion 1.99 -$17.87 billion N/A N/A

Ispire Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than British American Tobacco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

