Head to Head Survey: TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TSS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 0.13% 2.50% 0.21% CISO Global -140.61% -260.24% -125.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSS and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and CISO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $54.40 million 0.37 $70,000.00 ($0.01) -85.86 CISO Global $57.06 million 0.21 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc. provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, system installation, facilities management, and IT procurement services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.