3,479 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,021,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period.

CMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 47,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,427. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

