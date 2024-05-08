Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.28 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,298 shares of company stock worth $89,753,167 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.25 on Wednesday, hitting $614.25. 1,721,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,732. The company has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.51 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

