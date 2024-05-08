Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 307.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 179,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,580. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

