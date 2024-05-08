Insider Buying: BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider BioSyent Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,627.95.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RX stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.60. 1,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.93. BioSyent Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million. Analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4695983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

