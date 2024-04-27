Comparing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF)

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DEXUS and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEXUS N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 10.33% 1.81% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DEXUS and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEXUS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cousins Properties 2 0 4 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than DEXUS.

94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DEXUS and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEXUS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties $802.87 million 4.33 $82.96 million $0.55 41.56

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than DEXUS.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats DEXUS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $17.4 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $43.6 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $17.4 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Our sustainability aspiration is to unlock the potential of real assets to create lasting positive impact and a more sustainable tomorrow, and is focused on the priorities of customer prosperity, climate action and enhancing communities. Dexus is supported by more than 34,000 investors from 25 countries. With four decades of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

