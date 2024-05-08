Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,602.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.00732222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00130349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00206830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

