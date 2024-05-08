DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,713,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,620. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

