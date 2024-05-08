Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.47 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $2,412.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.83 or 0.04809472 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,742,002,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,721,324,577 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

