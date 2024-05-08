Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Delek US Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 769,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,034. Delek US has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
