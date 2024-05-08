Degen (DEGEN) One Day Volume Hits $28.05 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $230.03 million and $28.05 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01886322 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $31,921,275.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

