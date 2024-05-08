Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS.
Aaron’s Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of AAN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 109,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,869. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $237.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
