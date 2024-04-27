Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ASM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 2.6 %

ASM stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

