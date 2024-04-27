Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$0.70 price target (down previously from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.57.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

