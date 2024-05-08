Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.75 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 141,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.41 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

