Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.75 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Radware
Radware Stock Performance
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Radware
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.