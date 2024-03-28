VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSB opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $342.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
