Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCRB opened at $74.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2749 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.