Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNCY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNCY

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.