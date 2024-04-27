Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Update

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $236.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.12. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

