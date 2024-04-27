Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Drops By 33.3%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.26 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

