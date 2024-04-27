Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.71%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.