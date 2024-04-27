StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

ENVA stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Enova International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Enova International by 75.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

