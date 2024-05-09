Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,323 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $64,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $200.39 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average of $187.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

