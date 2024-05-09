AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Eric Pachapa Sells 5,121 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 325,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 254,470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

