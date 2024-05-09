SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Trading Down 20.8%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Approximately 63,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 56,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

SEEEN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.27 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.29.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

