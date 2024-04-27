JMP Securities Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $78.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.