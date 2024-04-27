JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock.
RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614 ($7.58).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 5.93 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.04), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,804,048.97). 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
