JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614 ($7.58).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON:RTO opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.37. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,748.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 5.93 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.04), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,804,048.97). 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

