Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.9 million.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. Movado Group has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Movado Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

