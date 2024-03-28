Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.87. 10,885,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,611,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

