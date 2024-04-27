Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 545,683,247 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 545,670,811 with 491,708,005 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.67884428 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,267,836.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

