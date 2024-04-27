BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $40.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001298 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001268 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001302 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
