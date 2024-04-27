DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

