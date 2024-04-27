Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $364.08 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $364.08 million and approximately $56.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.59 or 0.99954087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03425191 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $9,132,328.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

